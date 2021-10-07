Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Rapid7 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $154,000.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.86. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,883 shares of company stock worth $4,045,688 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

