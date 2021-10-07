Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 19,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 144.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSC opened at $262.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.54 and a 200 day moving average of $265.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.20.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

