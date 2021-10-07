Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 68,634 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 504.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Nucor by 182.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,325,000 after purchasing an additional 356,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,141,000 after purchasing an additional 335,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $17,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

