Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,213,200 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,213,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.26% of 8X8 worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $254,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $83,246.95. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,504.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,101 shares of company stock worth $1,555,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

