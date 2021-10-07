Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 291,850 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291,850 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 710,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 52,062 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

