Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 837,400 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.01% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 148,509 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,078,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 832.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 455,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after buying an additional 406,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

