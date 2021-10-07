Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $7.92 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 779,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 656.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

