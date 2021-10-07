Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 891,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 6.34% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMGC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 925.8% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,158 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $9,441,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $7,350,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $4,900,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $4,836,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RMGC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

