Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,076,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.48% of Tellurian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 535,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 49.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 844,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

TELL opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.72. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The business had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

