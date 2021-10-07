HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $4,492,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in HealthStream by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.77 million, a P/E ratio of 108.58, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

