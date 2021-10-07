Hedera Hashgraph Reaches One Day Volume of $285.40 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and approximately $285.40 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00112678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.11 or 0.00442469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00014947 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00027086 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00037906 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

