HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $277.86 million and $82,780.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004174 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00028376 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000767 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000128 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

