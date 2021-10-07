Hegic Market Capitalization Achieves $97.79 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $97.79 million and $6.83 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00233637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00103890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 590,435,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

