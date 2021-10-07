HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.04 ($95.34).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €62.94 ($74.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.76. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

