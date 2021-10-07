HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,277. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.