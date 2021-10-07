Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.260-$11.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.05-11.35 EPS.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $14.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.39. 7,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.15 and a 200 day moving average of $223.55. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.