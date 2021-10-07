Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up to $218.04

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $218.04, but opened at $227.77. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $234.90, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.55.
In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000.
About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.