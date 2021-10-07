Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up to $218.04

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $218.04, but opened at $227.77. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $234.90, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.55.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.