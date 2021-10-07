Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 8,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 62,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

HSDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,218.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.70%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

