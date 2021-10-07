HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLFFF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HLFFF opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.07. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.