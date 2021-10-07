HempCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,085.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $1,085.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,217.44 or 1.00047389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00069083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00053245 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00537786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004835 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,647,827 coins and its circulating supply is 263,512,676 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

