Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.45. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 145.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 82,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

