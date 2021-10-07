Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock Price Down 1%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) shares traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.96. 23,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 110,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ross Dove bought 24,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,064.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,853.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $145,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 69,917 shares of company stock worth $138,047 and have sold 190,275 shares worth $364,955. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 77.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

