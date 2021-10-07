Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Upgraded at HSBC

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $20.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,396.07. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $881.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,506.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,400.74.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.