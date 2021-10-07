Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Upgraded at HSBC

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $20.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,396.07. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $881.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,506.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,400.74.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

