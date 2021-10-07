Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.47

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.47 and traded as low as C$17.30. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$17.87, with a volume of 12,680 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.79 million and a P/E ratio of 23.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$31,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,226,309.50.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.