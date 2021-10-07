HHR Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

HHR Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for 1.6% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HHR Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $17,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264 in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,283. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

