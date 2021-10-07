HHR Asset Management LLC Buys 124,780 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

HHR Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 204.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,780 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Group makes up about 1.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.85. 30,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.