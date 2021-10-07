HHR Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 232,789 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

HHR Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 232,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,018,000. Twitter makes up 1.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. 183,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,823,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

