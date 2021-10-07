HHR Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

HHR Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,058 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for 1.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HHR Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of RH worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of RH by 139.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 33.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of RH by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

Shares of RH traded up $19.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $649.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,651. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $685.85 and a 200 day moving average of $660.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

