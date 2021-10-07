HHR Asset Management LLC Has $45.65 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

HHR Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,150 shares during the quarter. PVH accounts for about 4.1% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of PVH worth $45,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 186,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on PVH in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH stock traded up $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.19. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

