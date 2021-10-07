HHR Asset Management LLC Has $46.94 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HHR Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 4.2% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $46,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 776,478 shares of company stock worth $198,468,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.42. 102,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.43. The company has a market cap of $272.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

