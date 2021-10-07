HHR Asset Management LLC Has $50.02 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HHR Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,980 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 4.5% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $50,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $334.56. The stock had a trading volume of 339,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $943.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

