HHR Asset Management LLC Has $50.65 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HHR Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 4.6% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $50,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $11.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,843,105. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $423.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

