HHR Asset Management LLC Has $52.94 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HHR Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 4.8% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $52,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 18.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PayPal by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.13. 101,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.29 and a 200 day moving average of $271.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.