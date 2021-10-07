HHR Asset Management LLC Purchases 110,460 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

HHR Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,460 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 1.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,915. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.15 and a 200 day moving average of $125.69. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $141.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

