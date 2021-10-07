HHR Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HHR Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 4.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HHR Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Booking worth $48,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $43.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,491.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,834. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,281.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2,293.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

