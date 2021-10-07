HHR Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

HHR Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,361 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up 4.3% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Guidewire Software worth $47,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,240. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.92 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

