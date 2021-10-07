HHR Asset Management LLC Sells 20,670 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HHR Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,340 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 4.6% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $14.26 on Thursday, reaching $584.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $278.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $633.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

