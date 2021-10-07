HHR Asset Management LLC Sells 7,030 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

HHR Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,136 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 1.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SE traded up $14.81 on Thursday, hitting $330.15. 51,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,733. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.65. The stock has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.53 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

