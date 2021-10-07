HHR Asset Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HHR Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 4.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $49,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

NKE stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,208. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

