Hiblocks (HIBS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $340,659.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $33.38 million and $340,659.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00062090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00094200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00132296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,787.64 or 0.99913884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.79 or 0.06482509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.