Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 4,515 shares.The stock last traded at $354.00 and had previously closed at $352.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $754.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 53.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.