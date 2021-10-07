HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 26,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,092,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 69.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

