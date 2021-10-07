HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN HMG remained flat at $$16.75 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.67.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

