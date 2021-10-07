Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOC. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HOC stock opened at GBX 134.30 ($1.75) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £690.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.