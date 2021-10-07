Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCMLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holcim from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holcim currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Holcim stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,211. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

