HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 417,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
