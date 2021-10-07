Home Point Capital (HMPT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ: HMPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2021 – Home Point Capital had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Home Point Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Home Point Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Home Point Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Home Point Capital Inc. is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The company’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a mortgage originator and servicer. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership. Home Point Capital Inc. is based in ANN ARBOR, Mich. “

8/26/2021 – Home Point Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

HMPT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. Analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

