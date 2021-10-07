Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 34,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 301,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 120.1% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $216.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.