Horizen Market Capitalization Tops $924.37 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $924.37 million and approximately $51.68 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $79.67 or 0.00147018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00231456 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00128187 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002564 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,602,231 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

