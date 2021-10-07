Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 690,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 154,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HST opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

